The person accused of shooting a 35-year-old Yakima man as he worked in his yard is being held on $750,000 bail.
Jose Angel Ortega, 19, made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, a day after he was arrested by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force on a warrant charging him with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Yakima police earlier arrested a 22-year-old man accused of being Ortega’s driver in the shooting that left Jonathan Spear injured Sunday.
Spear was working in his West Chestnut Avenue yard around 5:20 p.m. when he was shot three times, with one shot striking his spine, according to police.
He is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he underwent surgery to fuse multiple vertebrae in his back, his brother, Caleb, said in an earlier interview.
A GoFundMe account for Spear has raised more than $137,000 for his medical expenses.
Yakima police say they got a break in the case when a YPD officer found the Ford Taurus that was used in the shooting at the Mesa Apartments, 1705 Gordon Road, several hours later.
Police were able to find the driver of the car, who is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance, as well as evidence that identified Ortega as the shooter, according to court documents.