A 22-year-old man described by Yakima police as a Norteño gang member was ordered held in connection with a drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old girl wounded.
Police say the man fired more than a dozen shots at a home in the 1200 block of South 11th Avenue around 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, supposedly targeting a gang member who lived at the house, but was not there at the time of the shooting. Three other people, including a 1-year-old child, were in the house at the time of the shooting, but only the girl was hit by a bullet in the leg as she slept in her bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A responding officer spotted a motorcycle leaving the area, and the bike sped off when the officer began to follow it, with speeds reaching in excess of 50 mph in a 25-mph residential zone, the affidavit said.
Officers found the bike abandoned at a dead end in the 1600 block of Queen Avenue, and a police dog found a motorcycle helmet, shoe and fanny pack that were tied to the motorcycle’s rider, the affidavit said.
Video from the area of the shooting showed the motorcycle rider pull up in front of the house and fire several shots before leaving, the affidavit said.
A half-hour after the shooting, the suspect called police to report his motorcycle had been stolen, but officers noted that there were discrepancies in his story. Officers also noted that the shoe found near the bike matched shoes officers saw the suspect wearing earlier that night during an unrelated welfare check on him at his workplace, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of four counts of drive-by assault, eluding and four counts of first-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught set bail at $500,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday.