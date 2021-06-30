A 20-year-old Yakima man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at a house in what Yakima police say is a gang-related shooting.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Chestnut Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for shots fired. When they arrived, a man told them that he had come home from church and found bullet holes in three of his vehicles, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man’s daughter told officers that she was in the house and heard noises around 5 p.m., but did not realize they were gunshots, the affidavit said.
Officers also spoke to the man’s son, who said he and his brother were outside the house when a car pulled up and the suspect got out, the affidavit said, called his brother by his gang moniker and started firing at them before driving off, the affidavit said.
The son said the suspect was a member of a Norteño street gang, the affidavit said.
During a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday, the suspect’s attorney, Etoy Alford, sought to have the suspect released, arguing that a family member could testify that the suspect was at home at the time of the shooting.
Alford also pointed out that the suspect voluntarily turned himself in to authorities.
The suspect is on pretrial release on a charge of fentanyl possession with intent to deliver.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered the suspect held on suspicion of drive-by shooting and first-degree assault, setting bail at $100,000, less than the $250,000 prosecutors had sought.