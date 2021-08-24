The man accused of crashing a car into a Sunnyside mobile home while intoxicated and killing one of its occupants is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
During a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, Raul De Robles Jr., 25, was ordered held on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Sunnyside police were called to the 100 block of Parkland Drive around 10:20 p.m. for a crash. Officers found a vehicle had gone through one wall of a mobile home and was partially out another wall, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses at the scene identified De Robles as the driver, the affidavit said, and officers said he had a strong odor of intoxicants on him.
A 22-year-old man, identified in court documents as Andres Garcia, had been sleeping inside the home when it was hit and was found outside under the vehicle, the affidavit said. He was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where he died.
Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said an autopsy will be performed this week at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said De Robles failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.181 on a portable breathalyzer, more than twice the state limit of 0.08.