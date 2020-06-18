A 26-year-old Vancouver, man charged with killing a woman in a 2019 crash while driving intoxicated is being held in the Yakima County jail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado held on $100,000 bail Thursday, citing Vasquez-Maldonado’s extensive criminal history, including a DUI conviction that occurred while prosecutors were preparing vehicular homicide charges.
“Mr. Vasquez, with knowledge that these charges were pending, continued to use and abuse alcohol,” Bartheld said during a preliminary appearance hearing. “That makes him an extreme risk to every motorist on the road in the state of Washington.”
Vasquez-Maldonado was booked into the Yakima County jail early Thursday on a vehicular homicide warrant issued in November for the April 22, 2019, crash near Toppenish.
Vasquez-Maldonado was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima on U.S. Highway 97 around 1:40 a.m. when it went off the road near Larue Road and went airborne for 111 feet, according to court documents. A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Taneya Vasquez of Othello, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness saw Vasquez-Maldonado climbing out of the car’s sunroof and trying to pull Taneya Vasquez out of the car. Washington State Patrol troopers said Vasquez-Maldonado had an odor of intoxicants on his breath, and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, court documents said.
Troopers also found several bottles of beer and a “multi-pack container” of beer in the car, the documents said.
Prosecutors deferred filing charges at the time of the crash to allow further investigation, and issued a warrant for Vasquez-Maldonado’s arrest in November.
During Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a $25,000 bail, noting that Vasquez-Maldonado lived with his father and was an agricultural worker. She said the court could also require an ignition interlock device, which would keep Vasquez-Maldonado from starting a car if he had alcohol on his breath.
But Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron said Vasquez-Maldonado has had seven assault convictions in the past 10 years, as well as burglary and obstructing law enforcement convictions. He also has multiple failures to appear on his record, Aaron stated, and pending charges for bail jumping and driving with a suspended license.
And in August 2019, Vasquez-Maldonado was convicted of drunken driving in the Tri-Cities, Aaron said.
“We believe this man is a real danger to the community, not just as a physical brawler and injuring people, but behind the wheel of two or three tons of steel going down the road,” Aaron said.
Bartheld agreed to prosecutor’s requests for $100,000 bail.
“What the court finds is extremely troubling is he has a DUI conviction that took place four months after this horrible accident and loss of life when he was driving under the influence,” Bartheld said. “I simply cannot ignore it and I have no faith in Mr. Vasquez abiding by the ignition interlock. He cannot abide by the restrictions of not driving without a valid license.”