UNION GAP, Wash. — A Yakima man is accused of committing a home-invasion robbery in Union Gap earlier this month.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Second Street for a panic alarm around 12:45 p.m. Monday. A man and woman told officers that two men pushed their way into the home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The younger of the two shoved a gun into man’s face and the men stole the woman’s purse, which contained a debit card, cash and jewelry valued at more than $5,000, before running off, the affidavit said.
A neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle in the alley near the house shortly before the robbery, according to the affidavit, and took a picture of its license plate.
Police obtained surveillance footage Thursday that showed the men walking to the vehicle in the alley, and officers recognized one of the men, the affidavit said. The woman also picked out the man’s photo in a lineup and identified him as the one with the gun.
The 39-year-old man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of for first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, second-degree assault and theft charges. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered the man held in lieu of $100,000 bail.