Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect who injured a Wapato police officer while fleeing, according a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a Sunday night robbery at the Roadrunner Deli at 705 W. First St. in Wapato.
A Wapato police officer was injured while trying to prevent the suspect from leaving, the Facebook post said.
The officer is OK and healing from his injuries, the post said.
The post didn’t describe the severity of the officer’s injuries or whether the suspect took any money.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Reyna at 509-574-2567 or Crime Stoppers Yakima County tips at www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
