A woman was shot and killed at a Granger mobile home park early Thursday morning, authorities said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said there were multiple calls to 911 reporting gunshots around 1 a.m. in the area of 200 block of E Street in Granger. One caller reported a woman, 67, was shot and injured in her home. She died of her injuries.
Investigators from the sheriff’s office and Granger Police Department and Zillah Police Department were on scene Thursday morning gathering evidence, and a drone was being used to get an aerial look at the site, Schilperoort said.
Police tape cordoned off the Granger Mobile Villa RV Park, a collection of single-wide homes at the corner of East Third Street and State Route 223. The intersection of East Third and E streets remained blocked for several hours as the investigation continued.
No suspect has yet been identified, and investigators believe the incident was a drive-by shooting, the sheriff's office said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Saturday. The victim's name is being withheld while family members are notified, Curtice said.
This is the sixth homicide in Yakima County in 2020, and the first in the Lower Valley. It is the first homicide within Granger city limits since 2010.
Police chief Steve Araguz said the killing is a “punch in the gut” for the close-knit Lower Valley community.
“Our crime rate has been going down,” Araguz said. “People feel safe in town.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.