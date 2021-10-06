Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally shot Sunday in Toppenish.
Sonia Valenzuela, 18, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following a Wednesday autopsy. Her death has been officially ruled a homicide.
Valenzuela and a 22-year-old woman were getting out of a vehicle in the 200 block of North E Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they were shot.
Police said the 22-year-old is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, but she is expected to live.
Valenzuela's death is the 20th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the first in Toppenish.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Toppenish police at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.
Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
