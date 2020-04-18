WAPATO, Wash. — A 46-year-old Wapato man was killed Friday night, Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said.
Wapato police were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Donald Road around 11:45 p.m., and found Jesus Gomez-Reyes, who had been shot, dead, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
His death is the 11th homicide in Yakima County this year. Wapato police and the Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.