YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities have provided the name of the Wapato man who was fatally shot Sunday morning.
Raymond George Graham’s identity was released by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, after his family was notified.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police were called to Graham’s home in the 1300 block of North Track Road around 12:45 p.m., where they found him dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in Graham’s death. The boy, authorities said, killed Graham following an argument and fight, and then stole marijuana and an ATV from Graham’s home.
The boy will be tried as an adult and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
Graham’s death is the eighth homicide in the county this year.
