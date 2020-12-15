yakima county sheriffs office standing

FILE — A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this file photo shot June 5, 2018.

 Shawn Gust / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies have released the identity of a Wapato man shot to death Sunday and are asking for public’s help in solving the case.

Stephen Earl Dawson, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.

Dawson was shot in the 600 block of Tieton Avenue in Wapato about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569 or CrimeStoppers at 800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito