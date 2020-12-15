Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies have released the identity of a Wapato man shot to death Sunday and are asking for public’s help in solving the case.
Stephen Earl Dawson, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Dawson was shot in the 600 block of Tieton Avenue in Wapato about 10 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Mike Williams at 509-574-2569 or CrimeStoppers at 800-248-9980, www.crimestoppersyakco.org.