Authorities have identified a Yakima police officer who was shot in the ankle early Monday, along with the man they say shot him in an exchange of gunfire.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray identified the officer who was hit as Dominic Dannan, a three-year veteran of the police department. Dannan, who was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, Murray said earlier.
Yakima police were called to the 700 block of North First Street around 12:20 a.m. on a report of a man shot.
The man, identified as Andrew L. Gonzales, 41, was in “pretty serious” condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following the shooting, according to Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson, who also heads the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
The unit, which is comprised of officers from around the valley, investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Officers were searching the area on foot when they found Gonzales in an alley near G Street, Johnson said, and Gonzales fired at Dannan, hitting him in the ankle.
Dannan returned fire, and Gonzales ran off, Johnson said, and police found him on F Street.
Johnson said the investigators were working until 6 p.m. Monday processing the crime scene, which also included the alley between North First and Second streets just south of H Street, where blood was found and officers believe the man was initially shot.
MAP: Police officer, suspect shot in early Monday altercation in Yakima
Gonzales had two gunshot wounds to the head and one in thigh, Johnson said, and investigators were sorting out which wounds were caused by the shootout with police.
At the time of the shooting, Gonzales was awaiting trial on a charge of possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver. He had been released on his own recognizance.