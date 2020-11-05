Authorities have identified a man found shot to death east of Zillah.
Jorge Villafan, 60, of Sunnyside died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said after Thursday’s autopsy.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies found Villafan dead Wednesday about 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Zillah police and Yakima County Fire District 5 also responded, the release said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies have yet to identify a suspect or witnesses, Sheriff's Office Lt. Aaron Wuitschick said Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at the deceased man’s work, the release said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.
The death is the 29th homicide in Yakima County this year.