Authorities have released the identities of the two people found dead at a Naches home Monday afternoon.
Michael John Casey, 72, and his 44-year-old daughter, Albina Victoria Devos were found dead at their home in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Naches.
They appeared to have been shot, deputies said.
An autopsy was conducted this afternoon but Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he wanted to first inform family of the findings before releasing that information to the public.
The bodies were discovered by someone who went to check on them when they didn’t return phone calls or answer the door.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating their deaths as homicides.
“Detectives are following up on Crime Stoppers tips and interviewing family members and neighbors,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort. “If anyone has any security video or doorbell video near the area, please review it and call our office.”
Deputies can be reached at 509-574-2500.
This story will be updated with details from the coroner.