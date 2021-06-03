A Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called to Tampico after agents executing an arrest warrant found pipe bombs Wednesday, authorities said.
Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — a multi-agency group that includes sheriff’s deputies and deputy U.S. Marshals — and personnel from the state Department of Corrections went to the area to arrest a man on warrants for probation violations and second-degree assault, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Agents said the man was hiding in a crawl space in the house, where he was found by sheriff’s patrol dog Zuza. The 44-year-old suspect surrendered when he saw the dog.
While searching the house, agents found two pipe bombs, which a State Patrol bomb squad disarmed, Schilperoort said.
Agents also found methamphetamine in the house, Schilperoort said, and the man was booked into the Yakima County jail.