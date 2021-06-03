Sheriff's Office

Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputy

A Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called to Tampico after agents executing an arrest warrant found pipe bombs Wednesday, authorities said.

Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — a multi-agency group that includes sheriff’s deputies and deputy U.S. Marshals — and personnel from the state Department of Corrections went to the area to arrest a man on warrants for probation violations and second-degree assault, according to sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.

Agents said the man was hiding in a crawl space in the house, where he was found by sheriff’s patrol dog Zuza. The 44-year-old suspect surrendered when he saw the dog.

While searching the house, agents found two pipe bombs, which a State Patrol bomb squad disarmed, Schilperoort said.

Agents also found methamphetamine in the house, Schilperoort said, and the man was booked into the Yakima County jail.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.