YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman who authorities said warned police would have to kill her before she surrendered her 3-year-old daughter was arrested without incident Monday night.
U.S. Marshals and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Sue Hegge, 33, at a home in the 1300 block of Prasch Avenue without incident, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Hegge had been charged with custodial interference, according to court documents.
Her daughter, Faith, was found at the house unharmed and is now in custody of state Child Protective Services, Schilperoort said. Authorities issued an amber alert in the case on Friday.
Another woman, who turned the child over to Hegge, was also arrested in Parker, Schilperoort said. She is being held on suspicion of custodial interference.
Hegge, who has a history of drug abuse and multiple felony convictions including manslaughter, took Faith in defiance of a Jan. 31 court order that the child be placed in protective custody with CPS, according to court documents.
The woman who had been caring for Faith left a message with CPS Feb. 1, saying she had given the child back to Hegge, adding “good luck finding her,” according to court documents.
Hegge posted messages on her own Facebook page stating she would not give the child up, and that police and CPS workers “are (going to) have to take me to prison or kill me. And that means anybody because by all means I am not afraid to go to . . . prison again,” according to court documents.
Hegge lost parental rights with three other children, Schilperoort said.
Both women are expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance Tuesday afternoon.