Attorneys are expected to give their opening statements Friday in the trial of a Yakima man charged in a 2018 MacLaren Street homicide.
Jurors were empaneled after a four-day selection process at the Yakima Valley Sundome, and Friday’s proceedings will take place at the Yakima County Courthouse. Jury selection was done at the State Fair Park’s arena as part of the Yakima County Superior Court’s COVID-19 procedures.
Anthony Gregory Mallory, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael G. Ochoa, 55. Both sides agree that Mallory fatally stabbed Ochoa in the neck outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street Aug. 21, 2018.
He died three days later at Harborview Medical Center as a result of the 2-inch-deep wound, the King County Medical Examiner said.
Prosecutors say Mallory attacked Ochoa, who was in the neighborhood trying to locate a family to whom he had lent a trailer to move furniture out of their home after being evicted, without any provocation.
But Mallory testified at his first trial that Ochoa had verbally threatened him and took a step toward him, and he struck Ochoa in self-defense.
Mallory’s first trial ended in a mistrial March 9. Judge Gayle Harthcock found that a juror had gone to the crime scene and reported back his or her observation to fellow jurors during deliberations, in violation of court orders that jurors not conduct their own investigations and rely only on evidence that was presented in open court.
The trial, which began Monday, is expected to run for three weeks.