A 21-year-old Yakima man whose murder trial ended in a mistrial this week could be tried again as soon as April.
Kenneth Therrien, who represents Anthony Gregory Mallory, told a Yakima County Superior Court judge Friday that he anticipated going to trial again on April 19. But he said he would need time to meet with Mallory to discuss that option. Therrien said he was supposed to speak to Mallory Thursday, but a court hearing he had in Benton County ran late.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said he needed to check when his witnesses would be available for a second trial. He said he would prefer to wait until July to better accommodate other trials he is handling, including a murder trial with three defendants scheduled for the beginning of May.
Prosecutors have until May 9 to start Mallory’s trial again under the constitutional guarantee of a speedy trial, but the court can waive that requirement if additional time is needed to prepare for trial. Judge Kevin Naught continued the status hearing until Wednesday.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Michael Ochoa in August 2018. Prosecutors say Mallory stabbed the handyman in the neck without provocation in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street Aug. 21, 2018.
Ochoa, who witnesses said was in the neighborhood looking for a trailer he had lent people, died three days later in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of his wounds, and his death was deemed a homicide. Witnesses said Ochoa did not appear angry about the trailer and was writing his phone number on cards at the time he was stabbed.
Mallory testified at his trial that he stabbed Ochoa in the neck in self-defense because he was afraid Ochoa was going to attack him. He said that fear was based on Ochoa using an obscenity when he questioned him about the trailer’s whereabouts, and how Ochoa took a step toward him and said “Do you want me to threaten you some more” when Mallory said he objected to Ochoa’s foul language.
Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial on the second day of jury deliberations Tuesday after finding out that a juror had done outside research on the case. In her order granting the defense’s motion for mistrial, Harthcock said one of the jurors had visited the crime scene and later discussed it with the other jurors.
In instructions read to jurors at each break in the trial and when the court adjourned each night, Harthcock told them they were not to do their own research on the case. Court documents said that instruction was read to jurors on Monday night.