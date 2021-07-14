Anthony Gregory Mallory was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stabbing a handyman to death in 2018.
During a July 8 sentencing hearing, Mallory, 21, was sentenced to 119 months in prison — one month shy of 10 years — after being found guilty in May of first-degree manslaughter. Mallory stabbed Michael Ochoa, 55, in the neck outside a home in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 21, 2018.
The sentence includes a two-year deadly weapons enhancement after jurors found that Mallory used a knife in the attack. The enhancement cannot be reduced through credit for time served or good behavior.
While Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock’s sentence was at the low end of the state sentencing guideline, Mallory’s attorney sought an even shorter sentence.
Kenneth Therrien, in court papers, argued that Mallory deserved less than required by law because of his youth and immaturity at the time of the attack. Mallory had turned 18 six months earlier, but Therrien argued that current science on brain development suggests that an 18-year-old may not be fully mature at that age.
Mallory’s actions after the crime were “examples of his immaturity and youthful behavior,” Therrien wrote. “(He) acts as if he just ignores what happened it will go away.” As examples, he points to Mallory’s decision to go to his brother’s home in Waterville after the stabbing, where he smoked marijuana, and looking for jobs in the days after the killing.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen, in court papers, said Mallory deserved a standard-range sentence as he showed no remorse, even laughing when told by his brother that Ochoa had died.
Ochoa was in the area looking for a trailer he had lent a family that had been evicted from their home, who had also been Mallory’s “street family.” Mallory claimed that he stabbed Ochoa only after Ochoa verbally threatened him, and made him fear he was going to be beaten up.
But Ochoa’s girlfriend testified in court that Ochoa only asked Mallory if he knew where the trailer was, and Mallory said, “That was stupid of you” before stabbing Ochoa while he wrote his cellphone number on business cards.
Ochoa died three days later at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of the wound, the King County Medical Examiner said.
Originally charged with second-degree murder, Mallory’s first trial ended in March when Harthcock declared a mistrial because a juror went to the crime scene and told other jurors what he or she observed, a violation of court orders.
In the second trial, jurors acquitted Mallory of the murder charge but found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter.