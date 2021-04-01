A candidate for Yakima City Council has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault stemming from a Sunday domestic dispute.
Prosecutors also filed a third-degree theft charge in Yakima County Superior Court against Garth Patrick McKinney.
He’s accused of hitting a 26-year-old woman, throwing his motorcycle helmet through the window of her parents' apartment and pointing a gun at them.
Police went to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man with a gun who had hit a woman. Officers found the woman, who they identified as being in a relationship with McKinney, sitting outside the apartment with a bruise on her face, while McKinney was inside the apartment saying all he wanted was his daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit.
While the woman dismissed the bruising as acne, her parents said McKinney and their daughter were having problems, and that she came back from being out with McKinney the day before with the bruise on her face, the affidavit said.
McKinney came to the house to pick up the woman and their 2-year-old daughter when the woman’s mother refused to let her go, the affidavit said. McKinney then threw his motorcycle helmet through the apartment’s window and pointed a gun at the woman’s parents, who told police that McKinney told them, “This will not end well,” the affidavit said.
Officers found a pistol in McKinney’s waistband, the affidavit said. Police said McKinney has a concealed pistol license.
McKinney was initially booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and malicious mischief. He was released on his own recognizance under the court’s pretrial release program.
McKinney announced last year that he would run for the City Council seat currently held by council member Brad Hill, who isn't seeking re-election.