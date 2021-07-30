A 31-year-old Sunnyside man has been charged with first-degree assault after police said he stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and her family.
Prosecutors also charged Ricardo Cerda Casares in Yakima County Superior Court earlier this week with second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and felony harassment. All charges are listed as domestic violence, court documents state.
Casares’ ex-girlfriend told Granger police that he showed up at her home unannounced July 8 and was breaking into her Audi, according to court documents. He pointed a gun at her when she confronted him, and he demanded the car’s keys, documents said.
When she went into the house, the woman said Casares followed her in and told her he would kill her and other family members if she went to police, according to the documents. He then drove off.
Casares, who police described as a documented Norteño gang member, is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Court records show Casares has prior convictions for first-degree assault in 2011 and second-degree assault as a juvenile in 2008.