Yakima police are looking for a Sunnyside man who is accused in a Yakima shooting and a two-state carjacking spree.
Aurelio Escobar, 25, has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, and police are working with federal authorities to track him after he carjacked people in Washington and Oregon, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
Police were called to Berglund Lake in Yakima shortly before 5:35 p.m. Monday for a man who had been shot. Officers found a 24-year-old Yakima man who had been shot three times, Seely said.
The victim had been fishing with his daughter and friend, who were not hurt, Seely said. The man was treated and released from a local hospital, Seely said.
Seely said the shooter, identified as Escobar, demanded the keys to the man’s truck and drove away in it. Witnesses said Escobar arrived in another car that was left at the lake. Police found the car had been stolen from Sunnyside and had a large amount of blood on the back seat, Seely said.
The car’s owner told police that his daughter was missing and gave a description of Escobar, her boyfriend, that matched the description of Monday’s shooter, including an owl tattoo on the front of his neck and the letters LR tattooed behind his left ear, Seely said.
He is a Norteño gang associate, Seely said.
After taking the vehicle from Berglund Lake, Escobar tried to carjack another vehicle in Wapato, Seely said. The vehicle from Berglund Lake was found in Goldendale, where another vehicle was stolen, Seely said.
The shooter switched vehicles in Portland, carjacking another vehicle, Seely said.
YPD’s Major Crimes and Gang units are working the case, Seely said, as well as reaching out to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Police consider Escobar armed and dangerous, and a $750,000 bail has been set as part of the warrant.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.