TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a Thursday drive-by shooting that left one man injured.
Police say the man was the driver of the car from which the shots were fired that wounded a man in the 800 block of East Toppenish Avenue Thursday afternoon. He was arrested after family members brought him to the police station, a department news release said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting, and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Friday.
