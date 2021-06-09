Yakima police on Tuesday arrested the man they believe was driving the car from which 35-year-old Jonathan Spear was shot Sunday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe the 22-year-old man they have in custody was not the shooter. Police have found evidence that has identified the suspected shooter, a 19-year-old male, according to the affidavit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects in crimes until they have been formally charged. The 22-year-old suspected of driving the car is expected to make a preliminary court appearance today.
Spear was struck by three bullets, including one that hit his spine. He underwent surgery Monday, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his brother, Caleb Spear.
“They have fused multiple vertebrae, and it is doubtful he will ever walk again. Fortunately, Jonathan is still with us and is expected to retain use of his upper body,” Caleb Spear said on the account.