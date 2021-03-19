The second murder trial for a 21-year-old Yakima man is slated to begin April 19.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock set a new trial date for Anthony Gregory Mallory during a status hearing Wednesday.
Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa, 55, in August 2018.
His first trial, which began in late February, ended March 9 when Harthcock declared a mistrial because of juror misconduct. In her order, Harthcock said a juror had visited the crime scene and reported back to the other jurors about what he or she observed.
Jurors were instructed daily throughout the trial that they were to consider only evidence that was presented in court and not to do their own investigations, including visiting the crime scene.
Prosecutors allege that Mallory stabbed Ochoa in the neck in front of a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 21, 2018, as Ochoa was looking for a trailer he had lent to a family that had been evicted. Witnesses said Ochoa was writing his phone number on business cards when Mallory stabbed him in the neck without provocation.
At Mallory’s first trial in February, Mallory testified that he stabbed Ochoa in self-defense because he felt Ochoa had threatened him, first by using an obscenity when asking him whether he knew where the family that borrowed the trailer went, and then by moving toward him and asking, “Do you want me to threaten you some more?” when Mallory said he objected to Ochoa’s foul language and demeanor.
Ochoa was first taken to Astria Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died three days later. An autopsy determined that Ochoa died because of the 2-inch-deep stab wound, which partially cut one of the arteries feeding blood to his brain. His death was ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner.