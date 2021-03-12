A former Zillah elected official is facing additional allegations of child rape.
Gary Vyrle Clark, who has previously been charged with first-degree child rape and indecent exposure, was arrested by Union Gap police Thursday on suspicion of three counts of child rape after a woman told police that Clark had repeatedly raped her when she was younger.
At the time of his arrest, Clark, 74, was out of jail after posting $20,000 bail on the earlier charges. During a preliminary appearance hearing Friday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000 in addition to the earlier bail.
“It now appears with new allegations, this may be the tip of the iceberg,” Bartheld said. “It is a new allegation, and it establishes a disconcerting pattern.”
The now 18-year-old woman told Union Gap detectives that Clark had started molesting and raping her when she was 4 years old when she and her family would visit Clark at his home in Zillah, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She said the last instance she could recall was in 2011, when she was 8 years old, when he came into the room she was sleeping in and tried to rape her, the affidavit said. She estimated that there were more than 50 incidents in that four-year period.
Clark’s arrest last week motivated the woman to come forward and tell authorities what had happened to her.
In the earlier incident, a woman told police that Clark was molesting her 4-year-old daughter when he was at their Union Gap house doing repairs, according to court documents. Clark, the woman said, was her landlord.
Using surveillance cameras, the woman caught Clark on video in January exposing himself to the girl on more than one occasion.
A woman living with the mother told police she walked in on Clark performing a sex act on the girl, court documents said.
Clark had already been referred to state Child Protective Services after a therapist Clark was seeing about a pornography issue said he admitted exposing himself to the girl.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn argued for $20,000 bail to be added to the original amount. While the allegations are older, Thorn said it involves a different victim.
“This victim came forward because she was aware of the (earlier) case,” Thorn said. “We don’t know what more will come forward.”
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a consecutive bail of $10,000, noting that the allegations were more than a decade old, and that Clark had complied with the terms of his release.
Bartheld said he also shared Thorn’s concerns that more victims could come forward.
“We are starting to see a pattern in this case that the court did not take into consideration (before),” Bartheld said.
During the hearing, Clark only spoke to answer Bartheld’s questions about whether he could afford an attorney and if he understood his legal rights.
Clark served several terms as mayor and a Zillah City Council member since 1980. He lost his 2017 reelection bid.