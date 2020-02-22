The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a 3-year-old girl who was taken by her noncustodial mother earlier this month.
An Amber alert was issued Friday for Faith Hegge, 3, who was last seen on Feb. 1. She is believed to be in the custody of her mother, Melissa Hegge, 33, who authorities described as being homeless and a known drug user who has lost custody of other children as well.
She has been charged with first-degree custodial interference, and a probable cause affidavit states that there was an order for Faith to be put into protective custody. Hegge, the document said, posted on her Facebook page that she will not give up her child.
Hegge has prior felony convictions for manslaughter and theft, according to court documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.