An amber alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old Yakima girl.
Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro took out the garbage about 11:20 a.m. at her home in the 1000 block of North Second Street and did not return, according to a Yakima Police Department post on social media accounts.
Police said she was recently found in Arizona with Daniel Ovante, 36, who coerced her on social media. Ovante reportedly threatened to come take Angeles and kill her family, police said.
Angeles is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 125 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.
Ovante is driving a black Ford F150 pickup truck with a side step and Arizona plates. He has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information on Angeles’ disappearance should call 911 or the Yakima Police Department at 509-457-0207.