WILEY CITY, Wash. -- Ahtanum Valley Elementary School has been placed on a lockdown as Yakima County sheriff’s deputies use a police dog to search for a robbery suspect Wednesday morning.
Deputies went to the Gilbert Road area on a report of a robbery at a food truck at Gilbert Orchards around 10:30 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. The robber pointed a gun at the truck operator and demanded money, and left the scene, Schilperoort said.
Deputies asked for the school to be put on lockdown as a police dog attempted to track the robber, Schilperoort said.
Anjerie Nemrow, West Valley School District spokeswoman, said the school is in “secure and teach” mode, which means the building is locked with no one allowed in or out, but classes continue as usual inside.
