Moxee police say members of the public assisted in arresting a 34-year-old Yakima man who led them on a high-speed chase and tried to run over a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy Thursday night.
A Moxee police officer spotted a Ford pickup truck without a front license plate on Cayuse Lane off Birchfield Road around 7:45 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. As the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver ran a red light on State Route 24 at Birchfield Road and headed east, getting off at Beaudry Road, the affidavit said.
At times, speeds reached 90 mph as the pursuit went through Moxee and Terrace Heights. Sheriff’s deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper also joined in the chase.
Deputy Justin Paganelli was trying to put tire spikes out at Terrace Heights Drive near Butterfield Road when the truck drove straight toward him before heading into Yakima, the affidavit said.
Police terminated the chase shortly after the truck entered Yakima, but it crashed in the 1400 block of West Yakima Avenue, where the driver ran away, the affidavit said. Officers and members of the public chased the driver, identified as Robert Macomber, to the area of 12th and Chestnut avenues where he was arrested by a State Patrol trooper.
Macomber was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, second-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle after officers found the truck had been reported stolen in Selah.
Police described Macomber as a “career criminal” with multiple felony convictions. Court documents show he has prior convictions for felony violations of a protection order, witness tampering, drug possession, eluding, first-degree theft, residential burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and threats to bomb.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.