It was Halloween night when violence erupted at the Yakima County jail.
A corrections officer was making routine cell checks on the fourth floor, where serious offenders are held.
Two inmates stood at their cell door, telling the corrections officer he couldn’t enter. The officer ordered them to step aside. One inmate hurled a punch into the side of the officer’s head. More punches immediately followed from both inmates.
The officer, covering his face, stepped back into a commons area where three more inmates joined the assault. One inmate grabbed the officer’s leg and pulled him to the ground, where the officer was repeatedly punched and kicked by the five inmates. One inmate grabbed his stun gun when it fell from its holster and attempted to use it on another officer who came to assist.
Additional officers responded and stopped the onslaught. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released. Those inmates have been charged with assault on an officer, prison riot and disarming a corrections officer.
In May, another corrections officer was assaulted by two inmates in a similar incident. He suffered a broken nose and rib. Those inmates faced similar charges.
Jail officials say assaults on corrections officers aren’t rising, but one thing is apparent — the jail is becoming increasingly violent as it houses a growing number of serious offenders.
The local inmate population — not including those from other communities held under contracts — averages about 500 inmates. About 450 are being held on felony crimes — 31 are facing murder charges — while the remaining 50 or so are facing misdemeanors.
That’s a reverse since the jail was built in 1984, said Corrections Director Ed Campbell.
“I don’t want to minimize it. Corrections is a dangerous profession, just like a line officer is a dangerous profession,” he said.
The numbers
Last year there were 16 reported assaults on corrections officers, according to jail statistics. There were 14 such assaults each year the previous three years. The high-water mark came in 2010, when there were 29 assaults on officers.
These assaults range from simply refusing to comply to spitting, pushing, punching and all-out fights, according to incident reports provided by the jail.
There’s no telling how that compares to the rest of the state because not all departments keep uniform statistics on such assaults, said John McGrath, jail liaison for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
“We’ve talked about needing to get more data, but there really isn’t a repository,” he said.
However, most counties are facing similar problems in their jails, said McGrath, a former jail official in Spokane County.
“When I was in Spokane, I had quite a few officers injured by inmates,” he said.
Thurston County presents a similar picture. Last year, its jail, which has been housing an average of 380 inmates, had eight reported assaults on corrections officers. That’s down from 12 the year before. In 2017, there were only five assaults on officers, but 13 the year before, according to Corrections Bureau Chief Todd Thoma.
Those incidents range from active resistance to pushing or violently attacking an officer, he said.
“We’ve seen it all,” Thoma said. “A lot of folks don’t know what goes on behind the walls.”
Yakima County has 144 corrections officers. That’s about 15 below adequate staffing, Campbell said.
Starting pay for corrections officers is about $24 an hour and tops out at about $32, he said.
“Hiring — we’re having a tough time finding staff,” Campbell said. “Some say it’s because of a better economy and a lack of interest in law enforcement. We’re looking outside the state for hiring now.”
Fatal violence
The most recent violent attack at the Yakima County jail occurred Dec. 9, 2019, when inmate Jacob Ozuna, 36, was beaten to death on the fourth floor.
The attack began on the second tier. Ozuna fell to the floor after being punched and kicked. His three attackers backed off until one of his arms moved. They began kicking and stomping him. Then, as they dragged him down the concrete steps, his head struck each step to the lower level.
His arm moved again, and his attackers stomped his face until he stopped moving. The 13-minute-long beating was captured on jail surveillance video. Ozuna later died at a local hospital.
Ozuna, a Norteño gang member, was facing murder charges in the killing of another Norteño, and his attackers in prison also were Norteños.
Two inmates — Deryk Alexander Donato, 26, and Felipe Luis Jr., 20 — have been charged with aggravated first-degree murder in the case and are awaiting an April trial.
On May 11, 2016, Timothy Denton, 27, was stabbed 133 times in his chest, neck and abdomen with a homemade weapon while in his cell.
Denton’s attackers pleaded guilty. Erick Romero, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 87 years in prison. Hilario Sosa, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 31 months in prison.
“Corrections staff around the state are dealing with the same people; it’s the same violent behavior; it’s the same aggressive behavior you see on the news,” said Thurston County’s Thoma. “Just because they’re incarcerated doesn’t mean that behavior doesn’t continue.”
Safety measures
Built in 1984, the Yakima County jail was designed to hold mostly misdemeanor offenders, Campbell said.
The four-story jail is linear in layout, with long halls flanked by narrow units, where officers have to enter two sets of doors to access common areas before reaching cells. Steep stairs lead to upper tiers in each unit.
About six years ago, the jail underwent a $6 million upgrade that included installing surveillance equipment, riot doors on the fourth floor and cuff ports so inmates could be handcuffed before leaving their cells.
The jail also installed a body scanner for inmates coming into the jail. The scanner can reveal whether inmates are hiding anything in their body or have ingested something in an attempt to sneak it in.
Corrections officers are armed with pepper spray and stun guns called Tasers. They use a ballistics vest when transporting inmates outside the jail.
Officers conduct routine cell checks to ensure inmates do not have weapons, food, homemade alcohol or any other prohibited items. Officers also look for any holes in cell walls and windows.
It’s nearly impossible to catch everything, said Jeremy Welch, chief of security operations at the jail.
“Sometimes things get missed, the inmates are pretty sneaky about doing it,” Welch said. “They’re pretty good manipulators at getting things past corrections officers.”
Denton’s stabbing death serves as an example of how far inmates will go to commit an assault or homicide in jail.
Inmates will break off pieces of iron from bed frames or sharpen pieces of plastic to use to dig holes in cinder-block walls or use as weapons, Campbell said.
“They will try to use whatever they can find, whether it’s breaking a part of mop handle off or breaking a part of their bunk off — they have 24-7 to try to find ways,” he said.
Fight-on-sight
A growing gang population in Yakima County has led to increasing violence in the jail. Corrections officers have to keep rival gang members separated to prevent what is known as fight-on-sight, a code gang members follow when crossing paths with a rival gang member.
For example, Norteños are housed in one unit while Sureños are housed in a separate unit.
“We’ve got to be careful how we house them or we’ll have more fights on our hands,” he said.
An attack on another inmate late last year serves as an example.
On Nov. 9, just nine days after the Halloween night attack on corrections officers, four inmates pounced on another inmate who was called to get his medications. They stabbed him repeatedly with knives they made from reinforcement bars taken from cell walls.
Corrections officers responded immediately and stopped the attack. The victim suffered small stab wounds to his arm, shoulder, neck and head, but they were not life-threatening.
Three of the attackers were among the five inmates suspects in the Halloween night attack.
They were housed in the same unit, but in different cells, Welch said.
They jammed materials in their cell door locks, making them inoperable, and were able enter the commons area as their victim walked in to get his meds, Welch said.
Scott Himes, chief of administration at the jail, said sometimes jammed locks do not show up on electronic panels at the command center.
“We’re trying to address that now with the lock guy so they’re not able to do that,” Himes said.