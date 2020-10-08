A 17-year-old Yakima man will be tried as an adult after Tieton police say he fired a gun at five people, striking a car and a house Sunday.
Although he is being held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center because of his age, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauff signed an order Wednesday transferring the case to Superior Court, where he made a preliminary appearance Thursday.
Tieton police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Ashbrooks Way for a report of shots fired. A responding officer was told that two cars left the area, and the officer was able to find them in the 100 block of North Tieton Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer saw the suspect get out of his vehicle and try to run away from five people in the second car when the officer stopped him, the affidavit said.
When questioned, the five said they had gone to a home in the 1300 block of Ashbrooks Way to “deal with a family problem” when the suspect came out of the house next door and fired five or six rounds at them, the affidavit said. A house at the corner of Wisconsin and Franklin roads, two blocks south, was hit by bullets, with one found in the bathtub, while the victims’ car was hit with a bullet, the affidavit said.
The victims said they drove south of Franklin Road to get away, but turned around to follow the suspect, who was then driving north on Franklin Road, the affidavit said.
After his arrest, he was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Judge Richard Bartheld concurred with defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp that there were problems with how the affidavit was written. Bartheld said there were missing details such as what the family problem in question was and why the five chose to turn around and follow the suspect.
But he denied Wehrkamp’s request to release the suspect pending trial.
“I agree this is a poorly written report, but the information I have to rely on is he discharged a firearm in the city of Tieton and hit a house and an automobile,” Bartheld said. Also, first-degree assault suspects do not qualify for pretrial release, Bartheld said.
However, he declined to follow Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jamil Gill’s request for $150,000 bail, but instead continued with the $30,000 bail that was set at the juvenile proceedings, noting the suspect’s age and the circumstances.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned Oct. 22.