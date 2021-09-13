A 15-year-old girl was shot in her chest Saturday at her home in a shooting believed to be gang-related, Yakima police said.
There was a knock on the girl’s door, and then two shots were fired, one striking her in the chest, said Capt. Jay Seely.
The girl, a documented gang member, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was treated and released the same night, he said.
The girl’s mother called police about 11 p.m., saying her daughter had been shot, Seely said.
Police responded to the call in the 1500 block of Landon Avenue and found the girl face-down and bleeding in the living room, he said.
Officers immediately provided aid until medics arrived, he said.
Police canvassed the area and obtained video of the shooting and the case is being investigated by the department’s gang unit, Seely said.
“They’re examining that video footage and will be interviewing the subjects involved,” he said.
Later the girl told police she went to her front door to ask who was there after hearing the knock and shots were fired without her opening it, Seely said.
He said he’s concerned about rising violence among female gang members, and this style of shooting is new.
“They’re just as equally violent as males,” he said. “This is a tactic that we’ve never seen before, someone knocking on the door and then a shooting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.