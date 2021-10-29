Yakima police have identified two teenage suspects they say shot and killed an 18-year-old man Thursday night.
Police obtained a warrant charging Luis Daniel Valencia, 16, with second-degree murder with a firearms enhancement in the death of Sebastian Suarez, according to Yakima police and court records.
With the help of the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, police on Friday evening arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case. YPD Capt. Jay Seely said the suspect was arrested in the 300 block of South Sixth Street shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Suarez and his girlfriend were driving on South 20th Avenue when he pulled up to the West Nob Hill Boulevard intersection shortly before 6 p.m. He and the suspects exchanged words outside the car, Seely said. Witnesses said the two suspects shot the 18-year-old multiple times before running north, Seely said.
Suarez stumbled back into the road and collapsed in the middle of the westbound lanes of West Nob Hill Boulevard, where Seely said bystanders performed first aid until police and paramedics arrived. He was dead at the scene, Seely said. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy will be performed Monday.
A YPD patrol dog followed a track for two hours but did not find the two, Seely said. Detectives canvassing the area found a firearm that is believed to have been used in the shooting, Seely said.
Seely said the investigation has been aided by witnesses who provided information. Detectives also continued to go through the area looking for additional evidence, Seely said.
Valencia has prior juvenile convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, displaying a firearm, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault, according to court records.
Suarez has prior convictions in juvenile court for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, court records show.
Suarez’s death is the 10th homicide in the city this year and the 21st in Yakima County.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.