Where will I get the vaccine? What if I don’t have a primary care physician?
Nearly 500 COVID-19 vaccine providers are enrolled in Washington, a number that the state plans to grow. The facilities include health clinics, pharmacies, and drive-through and walk-through clinics. The state Department of Health will roll out a website called PhaseFinder, where people will be able to find information on when and where they can get vaccinated, and find nearby providers. The site currently only contains information about the first vaccine phase and will be updated in the coming weeks.
How will I know when it is my turn to get the vaccine?
An estimated timeline for the next phase is available here. Later this month, you will be able to put your contact information into a tool that will allow you to get an alert when your phase is scheduled, according to the Department of Health.
Do I need insurance?
The federal government will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care providers may charge you an office visit fee, or a fee to give the vaccine. Health insurance most likely will cover these fees. Per guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, providers should still give the vaccine regardless of whether the patient can pay.
How will the state track people to receive the second dose?
The state immunization registry tracks all doses administered, both first and second. A vaccine dashboard will go online next week, which will provide county and demographic information on vaccine dissemination.
