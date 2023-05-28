Friday's local editorial about construction zone safety included an incorrect date. Automated traffic cameras go up July 1, 2024, in all Washington State Department of Transportation work zones.
Correction: Work zone cameras go up next year
- Yakima Herald-Republic
