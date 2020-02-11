Yakima’s Stop N Go Drive In is planning to reopen Saturday after a July fire.
The popular restaurant on Fruitvale Boulevard is planning a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the owners said in a Facebook post. They plan to give away a baby ice cream cone with each food purchase.
“Huge thank you to everyone for your support and love over the last 7 months,” the post said. “This has been a difficult road for us all and we’re super grateful for the community.”
The restaurant has been a Yakima landmark run by the Wade family since 1948. It's known for its Texas cheeseburger, fries and ice cream shakes.
Fire officials declared the building a total loss after the July fire. Owners Anthony and Josie Wade vowed to rebuild.
Kline Construction completed the remodel, they said.