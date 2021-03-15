It was a year ago Tuesday, the day before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, when Washington restaurants shut down.
That shutdown, which still allowed takeout and delivery, was just through the end of March. But local restaurateurs knew it was likely just the beginning of a potentially disastrous stretch.
They were proven right over the subsequent year as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed and flowed through Yakima County and the state.
Gov. Jay Inslee loosened the restrictions, then tightened them, then loosened and tightened them again, based on public health benchmarks. But payroll and rent still needed to be paid.
“No one can recall a time that even touches how tough this has been,” said Anthony Anton, Washington Hospitality Association president and CEO.
Now, with spring upon us and vaccines becoming more available, the numbers are headed in the right direction on what appears to be a more sustainable basis. Inslee announced last month that all Yakima County restaurants could resume indoor dining at 25% capacity, something most of the state had already done. And last week he announced restaurants in every one of the state’s 39 counties would see that cap raised to 50% on March 22 as part of a statewide move to Phase 3 of his COVID recovery plan.
On top of that, the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed last week includes $28.6 billion specifically targeted at independent restaurants.
“It feels like the start of spring, like something good is on the horizon,” Anton said.
That said, $28.6 billion and 50 percent capacity — welcome as both developments are among local restaurateurs — are not enough to make up for the losses of 2020 and early 2021. The money, which will be distributed via grants to those who submit qualifying applications, isn’t going to come close to matching the debt accrued by restaurants nationwide. And the increase to 50% capacity still means they’ll be half-empty on their best nights.
For Juan Vega, who owns Backwoods Cafe with his wife, Dora, the good news of the past week is tempered by an expectation that the Yakima business’ full recovery is still many months away. The restaurant, which was always packed for weekend breakfasts in pre-COVID times, can’t even fill the 25% of seats allowed by the current restrictions some Saturday and Sunday mornings, he said. He figures its income over the past year was about 40% of what it would have been under normal circumstances.
“I’m sure this will help,” he said. “But it’s still not going to be where we were before. Even if we open up all the way, there’s still people who aren’t going to want to come in.”
There’s a similar sense of cautious optimism at McGuire’s Irish Pub, which will renew its annual St. Patrick’s Day party tradition Wednesday after being forced into a takeout-only version last year.
The Yakima institution did about half its normal business last year, said Rory Gangle, who manages the restaurant. And the bump to 50% indoor capacity will come too late for St. Patrick’s Day, by far McGuire’s biggest day of the year. He’s still glad it’s coming, and he plans to apply for a grant once the system for distributing the $28.6 billion in federal money is announced. It’s just that the past year has taught him to be skeptical, even when things seem to be headed in the right direction.
“I really don’t want to feel like it’s over and let my guard down,” Gangle said. “At the snap of a finger, we could have those restrictions again.”
Doug Granstrand, who owns Bill’s Place in downtown Yakima, was also hesitant to get too excited about the good news. He had to close for a day last week so his entire crew could get COVID tests after an employee tested positive. They all came back negative, and Bill’s reopened, but it was a reminder that we’re not done dealing with this yet. He figures it will be late summer before the business can really get back to full strength.
“We’re excited, we’re poised, we’re ready to do well,” he said. “We just need to be able to open back up fully.”
There are good signs, though. Vega has had a few mini-rushes at Backwoods lately. Granstrand has heard raves about the new menu his team has worked up with former Sports Center chef and co-owner Eric “Kid” Phillips in the kitchen. And Jeanne Dyke has returned to McGuire’s. Dyke is Gangle’s grandmother. She’s in her 80s and has owned the restaurant for 40 years, but she mostly stayed away throughout 2020 out of health concerns. She’s had both doses of her COVID vaccine now, though, and she’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’ve got her picture on our St. Patrick’s Day shirts this year,” Gangle said. “It’s great to have her back.”