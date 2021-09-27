The owners of two Yakima orchards named in a state Attorney General’s Office lawsuit regarding $450,000 in back wages say they were following their contract with H-2A workers, and they believe they may have been targeted because they are Hispanic.
“They are trying to make an example out of us,” said Carmen Garcia, who owns G&G Orchards and RC Orchards with her husband, Rene Garcia. “They want us to look bad in the public, but we don’t care about that. We’re proud of how we treat our workers. When we find out we’ve shorted somebody even a half-hour, we make it right. When we make a contract, we follow the contract, we honor it.”
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries investigated the Garcias and allege that more than 400 workers were not paid correctly for their work between 2018 and 2020, prompting the lawsuit filed Aug. 18 in Yakima County Superior Court.
The lawsuit alleges that the Garcias’ two companies failed to pay workers the correct piece-rate wage for fruit they harvested at their orchards near Cowiche, and that the company required workers to remain at the job site while waiting for machines to be repaired.
L&I investigators claim the companies owed workers $408,000 in wages and interest over the piece-rate issue, and another $42,000 for machinery breakdown time.
The Garcias met Thursday, Sept. 24, with the Herald-Republic and shared a copy of the standard U.S. Department of Labor contract that their H-2A workers signed before coming to the United States to work for them.
While the contract does list piece-rate wages for pear and apple varieties ranging between $20 and $27 per bin, it also states “the employer may, in its sole discretion, raise or suspend the piece rate scheme in favor of hourly pay at the applicable H-2A hourly rate.” That rate, called the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, is $16.34 in Washington for 2021.
The Garcias said H-2A workers are inexperienced compared to domestic workers who have several years of harvest experience, and they would make less via the piece-rate wage than the AEWR.
“The inexperienced H-2A workers can fill maybe two bins in eight hours, or two and a half in 10 hours,” Carmen Garcia said. “A domestic worker can fill 7 to 10 bins in a 10-hour shift. They have a lot more experience in the orchards.”
“The problem is, the H-2A workers are inexperienced. They work much slower than a domestic worker, who’s been here awhile,” Rene Garcia added. ”They are much better off being paid by the hour. This is what the attorney general does not understand.”
The Garcias estimate they have 15 to 25 domestic workers this year, and more than 190 H-2A workers. The amounts vary each year; in 2020, they had more domestic workers.
They also said none of their workers have complained to them about pay or working conditions.
“Our fine was going to be $5 million. They gave us 30 days to come up with some records, really the same papers we already provided to them. Then they lowered the fine (to $450,000),” Carmen Garcia said. “They are trying to make an example out of us. They put our name out there, our name’s been in the news, in the paper.”
The Garcias said they will fight the lawsuit in court, and believe it was filed in part because they are Hispanic.
State response
When told of the Garcias’ comments, Celeste Monahan, L&I assistant director for fraud prevention and labor standards, replied that the lawsuit was filed to protect workers and to ensure they are paid fairly.
“Workers in Washington are guaranteed certain rights and protections, including fair pay for their work,” Monahan wrote in a statement emailed to the Herald-Republic. “When there is clear indication the law isn’t being followed, L&I will go to bat for these workers who are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages by a company with a troubling history of wage theft.”
Monahan is referring to a $240,000 settlement the Garcias made in July 2020 with seven H-2A workers who alleged forced labor and employment law violations.
Rene Garcia called the earlier lawsuit “garbage” and said he and his wife settled the case due to prohibitive legal costs.
“We’re not settling this one. We’re going to court,” he said.
The Garcias believe the L&I investigators do not understand the economics of the fruit business and their relationship with the workers.
“It’s hard being a small business, and then being Hispanic makes it that much harder, especially when we feel targeted and bullied by your office," Carmen Garcia wrote in a letter to the Attorney General's Office. "I feel like we’re being forced to pay for something we don’t owe just because we’re Hispanic, and I can’t read or write very well but I will stand up for what I believe in.”
