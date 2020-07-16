With restaurants in Yakima County now allowed to offer outdoor dining, the city of Yakima is providing guidance to expand seating outside.
Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said several restaurants expressed interest in temporary outdoor seating or sidewalk cafes that meet the standards set by the Yakima Health District. City staff hope to process the required permits as quickly as possible.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan.
Any outdoor seating must maintain adequate distance from utilities and maintain access to any parking spaces or sidewalk ramps, according to a release. Restaurants also need to include a site plan in their permit application, along with authorization from the property manager.
To comply with health district guidelines, outdoor seating must offer appropriate social distancing to ensure guest are at least 6 feet apart from those at other tables. Only members of the same household can eat together.
Permanent alterations still require approval from the planning division and potentially a building permit, as well as a right-of-way use permit for some sidewalk cafes. Under the state's emergency declaration, the permit fees will be waived until Yakima reaches Phase 4.
Requests can be emailed to ask.planning@yakimawa.gov or applied for on the city's online permit center: www.buildingyakima.com. Contact the Planning Division at 509-575-6183 for more information.
The health district also provides industry-specific guidance for reopening on its website.