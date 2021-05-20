Two Yakima Herald-Republic staffers received Northwest Excellence in Journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Region 10 chapters, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.
Chief photographer Amanda Ray won first place in the general news category for medium-sized newsrooms for a photo of the Astria Regional Medical Center closure, an emotional event that left the Yakima Valley with only one hospital.
She also secured second place in the feature photography category for medium-sized newsrooms for capturing a Yakima veteran with PTSD who found healing through his canine companion.
In spot news photography, she also won second place for for medium-sized newsrooms for her photo coverage of the Ahtanum Ridge Fire, which tore through Yakima last year.
“Inspiration isn’t something we seek, instead we are prone to it and it finds you. For me, it resides viscerally and shines through people. I have the privilege to work with a talented team who depend on me to visually tell our stories through images and short documentaries,” said Ray. “I am grateful for the opportunity to visually tell stories of Yakima County and my hope is for these images to expand the voices of our community and to make the world feel more connected and tender.”
Education reporter Janelle Retka earned first place in education reporting for medium-sized newsrooms for her article “Central Washington teachers aim to better reach English learners this fall,” a look at the barriers Spanish-speakers face learning English during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s such an encouragement to see our newsroom’s work recognized, and to have important issues in our community like barriers to English language learner’s education receive necessary attention,” said Retka. “I’m grateful to the students and parents who shared their struggles. We couldn’t do the work we do without the trust of our community in telling their stories.”
The awards were announced Wednesday night.