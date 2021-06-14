Several new businesses have opened in Yakima in recent weeks:
• SEWN, a fabric store specializing in garment and sustainable fabrics, opened in downtown Yakima last month. Owner Sierra Hutton said she’s always wanted to run a fabric store, but the opportunity to do so presented itself when she saw that the space at 25 N. Front St. was newly available during a walk downtown. Previously, Berchman’s Brewing Co. was in the space. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
• Mission Thrift, the thrift store run by the Union Gospel Mission, opened a new location at the former Rite-Aid building off 56th and Summitview avenues, next to Safeway. The thrift store, which has been in expansion mode, opened its second location at the former Party Palace location at 2011 W. Lincoln Ave. in 2019 and remodeled its original downtown location last year.
New Gesa location
Gesa Credit Union recently started construction of a new location at 3300 W. Nob Hill Blvd. The 4,500-square-foot branch is the third Yakima location for the Richland-based credit union, which operates locations at 901 Triple Crown Way and 1825 S. First St.
The credit union is aiming to open the new Yakima branch by November.