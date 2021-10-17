For the past decade, craft beer enthusiasts from Portland and Seattle have made trips to Central Washington to sample new and innovative beverages where they are created.
This fall, two of those Yakima brewers are taking their beverages to their fans west of the Cascades.
Hop Capital Brewing recently opened a brewpub in the Johns Landing neighborhood of Portland, and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. teamed up with a Wenatchee cidery to open a taproom in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.
“It’s been great, it’s been busy,” Bale Breaker co-founder Meghann Quinn said of the BBYC taproom, which opened Labor Day weekend. “We were lucky that the month of September had great weather over there. We’ll see how it goes with the rainy season.”
Quinn, her husband Kevin Quinn and her brother Kevin Smith opened Bale Breaker in 2013, and have been considering a location west of the Cascades for several years.
Smith’s former colleague Caitlin Braam, who founded Yonder Cider in Wenatchee, contacted the Bale Breaker team and the BBYC taproom idea was born.
“She worked with my younger brother, so we’ve known her for years,” Meghann Quinn said of Braam. “Because our beer focuses on showcasing the best of our homegrown ingredients, partnering with Yonder Cider was an easy decision.
“We’ll bring the hops from Yakima, they’ll bring the apples from Wenatchee, and we’ll showcase the best of the east side of Washington to those on the west.”
“We dreamed of a taproom when we launched Yonder, but this is beyond our wildest dreams,” Braam said. “By joining forces with Bale Breaker, we will be able to bring customers the full craft beverage experience.
“I’ve been lucky to call the founders of Bale Breaker friends for nearly my entire career and could not think of better partners for this exciting project.”
With the idea for a joint taproom in place, two other steps were needed. The first was finding a location, and the former home of Populuxe Brewing at 826 NW 49th St. provided a spot in Ballard’s brewing district that included more than 6,200 square feet of outdoor space.
The location features two bars, a rotating roster of food trucks, and outdoor fire pits to help beverage connoisseurs enjoy seasonal and specialty releases from both brands, along with on-site, small-batch production from Bale Breaker and Yonder. There are 16 taps for each at the BBYC taproom.
Quinn said the neighborhood, located northwest of downtown Seattle, generates plenty of walk-through traffic due to its multiple breweries, and also attracts customers who have enjoyed Bale Breaker’s roster of beers either in Yakima or shipped to Seattle.
“About 40 percent of our beer is sold in Seattle through our distributors,” she added. “And throughout the summer, we get a lot of west side folks visiting our Yakima taproom (at 1801 Birchfield Road). They’re really excited that some of our one-time offerings are now going to be available in Seattle.”
The second part of bringing the BBYC taproom to fruition was sidestepping a legal technicality: Cideries (classified as wineries) and breweries are not allowed to share a tasting room under Washington law.
However, a law passed in June 2020 allows distilleries to share their tasting rooms with wineries and breweries … so Bale Breaker and Yonder Cidery started a distillery together that will act as a research and development operation for spirits produced using products from the two brands, Quinn said.
For more information on Bale Breaker’s Ballard location, visit bbycballard.com.
Hop Capital heads to Portland
A similar venture has been made by Hop Capital Brewing, which opened its brewpub earlier this year at 6500 Virginia Ave. in southwest Portland’s Johns Landing neighborhood.
Hop Capital co-owner Johnathon Thomas, a former Portland resident, noted that when one of his favorite Portland restaurants closed in January due to COVID-19 difficulties, he and his wife, Aimee Quast, worked with the site’s owners.
They worked in partnership with the guest chefs of @pnqeatery to bring their craft beer to Portland and pair it with a great food menu, Thomas said.
“We’ve been working to create the perfect Portland outdoor dining space with locally crafted brews,” he wrote on the Hop Capital Facebook page. “The pandemic has been a roller coaster for all small businesses, especially the food industry. We appreciate every one of our guests.”
Hop Capital Brewing, named after the Yakima Valley’s status as the hop production capital of the world, was purchased by Thomas and Quast in 2017; the business was formerly known as Yakima Craft Brewing Co. The Yakima brewery and taproom are located at 2920 River Road; for more information, visit hopcapitalbrewing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.