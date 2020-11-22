One of the Yakima Valley’s community staples, Skateland, recently went through a renovation. But this wasn’t your typical business makeover. The updates made to Skateland all came with a designer’s touch thanks to Connie Eisenzimmer, who owns the business with her husband Kim.
“We’ve always wanted to lighten it up in here,” said Eisenzimmer. “And we wanted more of a neutral palette.”
Work on the renovations began when Skateland was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered a non-essential business at the time, it wasn’t possible to continue offering the same family fun activities that countless Yakima community members have enjoyed at Skateland for more than 70 years.
“We weren’t able to have our big birthday event for the 72nd like we have in past years,” said Eisenzimmer. “So Skateland’s birthday present this year was a renovation.”
With the temporary closure, the Eisenzimmers couldn’t operate the business as normal, but that didn’t mean it came to a halt. Choosing to use the time to their benefit, Eisenzimmer got to work on renovation ideas, mapping out a design that would serve Skateland well into the future.
In 2014, Eisenzimmer opened The Vine Venue right behind Skateland, offering a boutique event space to the community. At the time, Eisenzimmer designed the space as she would her own home, and it was created to share with others for baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, intimate weddings and community events.
With a carefully curated color palette and hand-selected design elements, visitors to The Vine Venue would always compliment how beautiful it was. But more and more, Eisenzimmer began getting requests for groups to be able to use both The Vine Venue and Skateland to host larger events such as fundraisers or weddings.
With the upgrade, that’s now possible.
“I wanted to bring the two spaces together,” Eisenzimmer said. “The main compliment I would get with The Vine Venue was the color and its lighting. I used the experience I already had and paired it with the compliments I’ve heard the most.”
The renovations to Skateland include a total refresh of painting the dark paneling that previously lined the skating floor. “Lightening up the floor made a huge difference,” Eisenzimmer said.
The entire building got new carpet with a modern look, and the sound system was updated with all new electronics. New lights have been added to the skating floor, some that even pulse with specific patterns and can dance to the music, and new black lights were added throughout the skating area.
To accommodate future events such as baby showers or bridal showers, the snack bar area got a face-lift as well.
“One of the biggest compliments about The Vine Venue is the color teal we used,” Eisenzimmer said. To mimic the same feel, a statement wall was added with a hand-selected wallpaper, paired with a custom paint color that Eisenzimmer designed with the help of Sherwin Williams. To be sure it wasn’t too blue or too green, Eisenzimmer mixed multiple colors to create the custom Blue Ocean Spray color that now adorns the wall.
Multiple sputnik chandeliers have been added to the snack bar area to bring a more modern touch. “I’m really into mid-century modern design,” said Eisenzimmer. “This brought a little classiness into the space from The Vine.”
The back walls of the Skateland snack bar that used to be red, white, and black received a lighter treatment, now featuring mirrored tiles and a bit of shimmer to reflect the lights. Two monitors were installed by Pepsi-Cola to allow for an updated menu system, along with another television screen added in the seating area for families to enjoy watching the game. Equipment in the snack bar area was updated, too.
All of these renovations were done throughout the eight months that Skateland had to be closed. And according to Eisenzimmer, without government funding, it wouldn’t have been possible. Funds were put toward materials for the face-lift, but ultimately, it also allowed some employees to assist with the process and get back to work.
Shutting down the business for months was certainly not something the Eisenzimmers imagined for 2020, but with Connie Eisenzimmer’s design skills and positive attitude, it was a situation they were able to make the best of.
“It’s now conducive to a bigger crowd when we’re able to get back to that,” said Eisenzimmer. “It will allow for more of the community to enjoy the space.”