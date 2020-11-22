When friends and business partners Jen Perrault, 44, and Erin Lantz, 33, decided to pursue opening a Barre3 studio they had no idea what a wild, sometimes stressful but ultimately fulfilling journey starting a business in 2020 (in the midst of a global pandemic) would truly be.
“Starting a business during a pandemic has taught us from the get-go to be flexible,” Perrault said. “We’ve had to pivot and change, but it’s taught us that anything is possible.”
What began as an introduction through mutual friends and husbands who worked together quickly turned to friendship and brainstorming between Perrault and Lantz. They discovered a shared passion for organization and decided to start a business together called Spruce Organization. They organized, purged, rearranged and helped clients prioritize and streamline their closets and pantries. For as much fun as the two were having, they wanted more.
“There’s so much personal development that comes with owning a business. I find it to be very intellectually stimulating,” Lantz said. “You get to try things, change course, try again and see it through to completion. It’s a fun challenge.”
Perrault, a former elementary education teacher and mom of two sons, and Lantz, a human resources professional and mom to a toddler son had each discovered Barre3 on their own. Perrault stumbled across the online workouts and Lantz, who has friends and family outside of Yakima, had attended in-person classes in the Seattle and Portland areas.
As their friendship grew, they began talking about how much they each loved the form of exercise. A dream of opening a Yakima studio began to form. And as the two realized what great partners they already were, they decided to move forward with purchasing the franchise in the spring of 2019.
“Barre3 is about so much more than a workout. It’s intended to help you move your body and feel good, but it’s also about how you feel on the inside,” Perrault said. “It’s a great workout, don’t get me wrong, but you aren’t going to find a summer body competition with us, this is about balance and feeling good in your own skin.”
Barre3 is a group fitness class focusing on full-body balanced workouts that combine strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness. Franchise locations are scattered throughout the United States with headquarters in Portland.
Fast forward to 2020 and Perrault and Lantz secured a brick and mortar location in the Westpark Shopping center at 40th and Summitview avenues. With remodeling and construction of the space completed, Barre3 Yakima officially opened its doors Oct. 2.
“Our biggest hope was just to open safely,” Lantz said. “We feel so grateful to engage with our community and create a space where everyone feels welcome. That is so important to us, that every single person who walks through our doors feels encouraged and supported to be there.”
The two spent the late summer promoting Barre3 around the Yakima Valley, hosting free outdoor classes at wineries, breweries, restaurants and parks all over Yakima. They offered livestream and Zoom classes to friends and family, and moved forward with hiring instructors.
“We had so much with our pop-up classes,” Lantz said. “It was such a fun and creative way to engage with our community. We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from the Yakima business community.”
As COVID-19 restrictions and policies evolve, pause and change again and again, the two continue to pivot, looking at each challenge through the lens of opportunity. Currently Yakima Barre3 offers three to six daily classes as well as several livestream options. They have a maximum occupancy of six guests and an instructor in their space, but eventually plan to accommodate up to 25 per class.
“It feels amazing to have someone walk through our doors who might feel nervous or out of their comfort zone, but leave feeling happy and empowered,” Perrault said. “That’s exactly what we set out to do and are grateful people continue to come in, give it a shot and spread the word about us.”