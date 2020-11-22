After more than a decade as the director of the former Astria Regional Medical Center’s rehabilitation unit, Teresa Shervey got an early taste of what many workers across the country now know all too well.
At the beginning of 2019, she abruptly lost her job when the failing hospital closed the rehab unit.
Shervey had been a physical therapist at the hospital for 10 years before stepping into the rehab director role, and leaving Regional was a cold shock.
It was painful professionally and personally, she said, because the insulated work environments of hospitals can make them feel like small, independent cities. They’re safe, secure micro-communities where coworkers often seem more like neighbors or family.
“When the rehab unit closed, I had to reinvent myself,” Shervey said.
Looking back now, though, she sees it as a blessing in disguise.
As it happened, she and her husband, Mark, had opened up a side business, Mak Daddy Coffee Roasters, just seven days before Regional let her go. While Mark was set to oversee day-to-day operations at the coffee shop, Teresa had planned to help out whenever she could when she wasn’t working at her job.
Instead, while Mark worked at Mak Daddy, she spent much of the first two months of 2019 at home, grieving the loss of the career she’d loved for 21 years. It was a cruel blow, emotionally and financially.
“That was a huge adjustment,” she said. “That’s a wage I’ll never make again.”
Perhaps worst of all, she missed doing what had always driven her: helping people.
That February brought record snowfall to the Yakima Valley, which only added to Shervey’s dark mood. She questioned her self-worth, wondered how she’d ever get back on her feet again.
Deeply religious, Shervey leaned on her faith, family and friends to dig out.
Her husband, she said, provided some gentle motivation that turned out to be a turning point.
“He’d call me and say ‘Come down to the shop, it’s really busy today and I could use some help.’ “
Forcing herself to get out of the house, putting one foot in front of the other, and interacting with people again, began to thaw her gloom.
“I started finding that connection again,” Shervey said. “And that hope.”
As her joy returned, so did her energy and confidence.
She reignited her job search, coming close to landing a position at People for People. When the Yakima nonprofit organization contacted her to let her know they’d chosen someone else, they offered a stunning consolation prize: They were so impressed with Shervey that they were creating a new position that could take advantage of her skills.
She was thrilled — and she was back.
For a little more than a year now, her title has been social services contracts coordinator.
A large part of her job is connecting businesses and job seekers with the help they need — grants, internships, training and economic relief tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In short, she’s helping people again.
“It just feels good every morning going to work,” Shervey said with a smile.
Now she offers practical, real-world advice to her clients. Losing a job, she can say from experience, can be a chance to make a new — and maybe better — start.
She tells people not to be discouraged, not to blame or doubt themselves.
“You just can’t take a financial decision personally,” Shervey said.
Today, she still helps out at Mak Daddy when she can. She soaks in the warm atmosphere, savors the give-and-take with the regulars and the new faces she sees in the shop. And she feels the joy of knowing she’s right where she belongs at People for People.
“I’m giving back,” she said. “I was a dislocated worker.”