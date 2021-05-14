During his speech Friday, John Cooper asked the audience of community and business officials whether they were eager to meet in person after more than a year of virtual events and meetings.
Just about every hand in the audience went up.
That’s why Cooper, president of Yakima Valley Tourism, is confident that as the Yakima Valley and the rest of the world emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be more conferences and events in the coming months.
“You can’t replicate on a computer screen the human joy of seeing someone face to face,” Cooper said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 18,000-square-foot addition to the Yakima Convention Center.
On Friday, the community got its first look at the addition. With the extra space, Cooper said Yakima’s convention center is now the fourth-largest in the state and the second largest in Eastern Washington.
The addition expands the convention’s main ballroom to more than 30,000 square feet, provides a flexible space that could be configured in more than 60 ways, and includes several new lighting and audio-visual features.
The entire convention center also received new carpeting and wallpaper to ensure that the addition integrated with the rest of the building.
During his speech Friday, Cooper said the addition puts the convention center in a good position as events and conferences return in the coming months.
“In short, we’re ready for business,” Cooper said.
Construction for the $12 million addition started in January 2020, just months before the pandemic. As a publicly owned facility — the city of Yakima owns the Yakima Convention Center — construction was able to continue during the first few month of the pandemic when most construction activity was dormant.
The addition was an effort to stem the loss of larger conventions — 1,000 attendees or more — that had outgrown the center and ended up at larger convention centers in Kennewick and Spokane.
Efforts to win back lost conferences have started, and the Yakima Convention Center has already retained one significant conference: the statewide gathering of the Washington Music Educators Association. The conference had grown considerably and brought thousands of music teachers, students and their families to Yakima every other year. The conference is so large that it had to book multiple event venues.
Officials from the association have toured the addition and committed to the Yakima Convention Center for 2022, 2024 and 2026, said Connie Upton, general manager of the Yakima Convention Center.
Upton said the center has already booked numerous events for this fall, including weddings and corporate sessions, and expects more, especially with statewide COVID-19 restrictions ending by June 30.
The convention center has held as many as six or seven events in a single day. Upton thinks that record will be broken soon.
“I can see us hosting multiple (smaller) conventions at a time or multiple events in a day,” Upton said.