New decorations as the holidays approach. A slightly scuffed coffee table for the basement family room. A pair of retro-looking snow boots for the winter season.
You never know what you might find wandering the aisles of Yakima’s array of thrift shops. All of them seem to have slightly different quirks and types of merchandise. But they all have something in common: The items donated and sold there help support the less fortunate in our community.
“When you’re shopping at the thrift shop, the last thing you’re thinking is that you’re helping people with addictions, or with mental illness, but that is what’s happening,” said Autumn Bernier, vice president of operations and enterprise for the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
UGM operates three thrift shops in Yakima, and much like the Salvation Army and Goodwill, the donations dropped off and the profits made from selling them support community outreach programs.
Donations are accepted at UGM’s Mission Thrift and Summit Thrift locations, at 2011 W. Lincoln Ave. and 5606 Summitview Ave. A third location, the Lighthouse Thrift Outlet Boutique, sells items at 15 S. Front St.
Between 80 and 150 donors a day drop off items at the Mission Thrift and Summit Thrift locations, Bernier said.
“The first thing we do is make sure all the needs of the Mission are met. For example, last week we received a donated wheelchair, which we were able to donate to an amputee. It helps him get around town, particularly with the construction on First Street,” Bernier said. “Then we go through the products. What we can’t sell, we try to recycle.
“A lot of times (donations) are clothing, sometimes it’s medical supplies. Our ‘upward exit’ people, those who are ready to move into their own apartment, we make sure they have enough furniture and supplies,” she added. “Our shelters are constantly in need of men’s, women’s and especially children’s clothing.”
Salvation Army
Similarly, the Salvation Army Thrift Shop at 9 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima accepts donations of “gently used” clothing, furniture and household items. Volunteers help sort and tag donated items, greet customers, test products, appraise jewelry, photograph products and generally help the store generate money to fund the Salvation Army’s programs.
In Yakima, these programs include food banks, emergency shelter, youth mentorship, summer day camps and after-school programs, said Corps Officer Lt. Aaron Ruff.
“We receive an influx of funds from the thrift store for all of these programs,” Ruff said. “While Salvation Army thrift stores primarily support residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs, we don’t have one of those in Yakima, so they want to keep that local support and those (thrift shop) funds in the community.”
The Yakima Salvation Army thrift shop is one of several funding sources, along with the iconic Red Kettle campaign, a general mail appeal, and corporate and individual donors, Ruff added.
“We have to diversify our funding to keep our programs running,” he said. “The thrift store is certainly a part of that, but we do have other fundraising initiatives.”
Goodwill
Goodwill Industries, a nonprofit organization that provides job training, employment placement services and programs for people facing barriers to their employment, operates three thrift shops in the area: 503 S. First St. in Selah, 3710 Tieton Drive in Yakima, and 1907 S. First St. near Union Gap.
“We work very closely with Yakima Specialties and other organizations that work with people with disabilities,” said David Jones, operations manager at the Selah Goodwill store.
The three Yakima-area stores are part of the Olympics and Rainier region of the organization, which operates 34 retail stores in the 15 counties of Western and South Central Washington, said Chris Politakis, vice president of marketing and communication.
“The revenue generated from our stores allows us to run our operations and support our mission services programs,” Politakis said. “In Yakima, we opened a Work Opportunity Center in the same building as our Union Gap store a few years ago. Unfortunately, we had to temporarily close it due to COVID. We are hoping to reopen at some point in 2022.”
Politakis noted that anyone with an internet connection can access Goodwill’s job training services through its Digital Work Opportunity Center at www.goodwillwa.org.
“We offer digital skills training, a personal finances program (to help people gain the skills to obtain financial freedom and build a stable future), and a career readiness education and development program, which offers a host of training courses for people looking for work, including computer basics, personal finances, career planning and placement, and work fundamentals,” he added.
More customers
Supporting all these programs are thrift shop customers, and they have been increasing at the Union Gospel Mission stores, Bernier said.
Since the Summitview location opened earlier this year, the three UGM locations see 350 to 600 customers a day. The new store more than doubled the number of customers visiting the stores, Bernier said.
And the increase in thrift store sales has had a positive effect on the organization’s outreach efforts.
“One of the first things we were able to do because of the growth in thrift, we were able to send our outreach van out seven nights a week rather than one night,” Bernier said. ”You’ll see our van going out into the dark alleys, reaching out to members of our community who are at their lowest point due to drug addictions, mental illness, amputations.
“Also, we were able to double the capacity of our men’s addiction program,” she added.” Those are two direct ways that shopping and volunteering at our stores is making a huge impact in our community.”
Bernier said rather than having too many thrift stores, she would like to see more in Yakima.
“We truly feel that the stores are an extension of our mission. Not of our services — we don’t offer our services at store locations. But it shows people the impact they have, donating to and shopping at our stores,” she said.
“I would love to see thrift expand even more, whether that’s in Yakima or somewhere else. It’s such an easy way to make an impact,” Bernier said. “Our goal is that thrift funds 100% of our administration costs, so that every donor dollar goes directly to our programs.”
