Here’s a roundup of business openings and activity in the Yakima Valley:
McDonald’s in Grandview
A McDonald’s restaurant has opened at 400 Vista Grande Way in Grandview.
The eatery’s owners are the Adams family, which also operate the McDonald’s in nearby Prosser. They and corporate representatives were to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the restaurant, just off the County Line Road exit of Interstate 82 (exit 75).
“We are excited about this new business coming to Grandview and the new jobs it brings to our community,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza said. “The city is experiencing tremendous growth. … McDonald’s is coming at the right time and to the right place.”
The restaurant and lobby will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the drive-thru open 6 a.m. to midnight each day. For more information, call the Grandview McDonald’s at 509-203-6470.
Phoenix Protective Corp. to expand
The offices for Phoenix Protective Corp., a security company at 1519 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, will expand with a new office building and apartments for its officers. The site is just east of Caballero Western Wear and across the street from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
A new building with a larger office for Phoenix Protective will be built on the site, with room for three additional commercial offices to be rented out, said William Brooker, Central Washington regional manager for the company.
“This is a major upgrade,” Brooker said.
A six-unit apartment building will house officers who travel to Yakima to help staff special events, he added. The project should be completed by next summer.
For more information about the company, call Phoenix Protective at 509-469-8668.
Webinar to discuss WA Cares tax
The Society for Human Resources Management’s Yakima chapter will host a free, virtual webinar from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 to discuss WA Cares, the new long-term care tax.
The webinar will feature speakers from the Employment Security Department, the state agency managing the program.
Preregistration is required; visit www.yakimashrm.org and click on the “Events” tab for more information and to register.
L&I announces ’22 state minimum wage
The state’s Labor & Industries department recently announced that Washington’s minimum wage will increase to $14.49 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2022. It applies to workers ages 16 and older.
State law requires L&I to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Consumer Price Index in August. The current $13.69 per hour minimum wage is increasing 5.83% due to rising costs for gas, housing, food and household furnishings.
